Betty's Eddie's Assorted Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Nature's Heritage
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 51.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Juicy fruity flavor throughout is the distinct characteristic that makes up our Strawberry Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which often results in a mellow, stress-relieving effect.
Be the first to review this product.