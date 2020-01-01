 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hybrid Berry 510 Vape Cartridge (REC Colorado)

by Wana Brands

About this product

Our Berry Hybrid 510 cartridge has the aroma of real fruit and is a great choice anytime, day or night. Some benefits of this flavor are its creative and uplifting effects. Wana 510 Cartridges are made with state-of-the-art hardware, crafted with all natural ingredients, and enhanced with our proprietary blend of organic botanically derived terpenes for a smooth, delicious and potent experience. For optimal results, pair your 510 cartridges with a Wana Custom Rechargeable Battery (sold separately). 500mg of Distillate State: Colorado

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!