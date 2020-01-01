Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
With notes true to the famous “Haze” aroma, this Hybrid Haze 510 cartridge incorporates earthy and sweet flavors indicative of Super Silver Haze and Blueberry Haze. Benefits of this flavor are its creative and uplifting effects. Wana 510 Cartridges are made with state-of-the-art hardware, crafted with all natural ingredients, and enhanced with our proprietary blend of organic botanically derived terpenes for a smooth, delicious and potent experience. For optimal results, pair your 510 cartridges with a Wana Custom Rechargeable Battery (sold separately). 500mg of Distillate State: Colorado
