Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A true indica pleasure, our Indica Grapefruit flavor is sweet, tart and smooth on the exhale, while providing a relaxing and stress relieving experience. Wana 510 Cartridges are made with state-of-the-art hardware, crafted with all-natural ingredients, and enhanced with our proprietary blend of organic botanically derived terpenes for a smooth, delicious and potent experience. For optimal results, pair your 510 cartridges with a Wana Custom Rechargeable Battery (sold separately).
Be the first to review this product.