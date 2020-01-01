Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
A true indica experience, our Kush flavor is a crafted representation of iconic California strains like OG Kush and SFV OG. Hints of earth, pine and lemon add to the enjoyment of the smooth exhale from this vape. A relaxing and stress relieving experience, Kush is a great choice if you are in the mood for a calm, mellow time. Wana 510 Cartridges are made with state-of-the-art hardware, crafted with all natural ingredients, and enhanced with our proprietary blend of organic botanically derived terpenes for a smooth, delicious and potent experience. For optimal results, pair your 510 cartridges with a Wana Custom Rechargeable Battery (sold separately). 500mg of Distillate State: Colorado
