Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Incorporate the advantages of CBD and THC into your everyday life with our Balanced CBD/THC 1:1 510 cartridge. Offering a clean, clear and balanced experience, we created this earthy, yet subtly sweet vape to provide the benefits of the entourage effect of THC and CBD. Wana 510 Cartridges are made with state-of-the-art hardware, crafted with all-natural ingredients, and enhanced with our proprietary blend of organic botanically derived terpenes for a smooth, delicious and potent experience.
