1:1 XR Capsules - 200mg (10 Pack)
by Wana BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Wana Balanced CBD/THC 1:1 XR Capsules are infused with C02-extracted, full-spectrum cannabis oil and CBD isolate. The proprietary extended release formulation is a balance of both healing cannabinoids that prolongs the benefit of active compounds, extending the effects of the 1:1 formulation to promote relaxation and tranquility for up to 8 – 12 hours.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.