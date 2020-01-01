10:1 THC:CBD Indica XR Capsules - 100mg (10 Pack)
About this product
Wana Indica XR Capsules are infused with C02-extracted, full-spectrum cannabis oil. The proprietary extended release formulation prolongs the benefits of active compounds and extends the effects of the indica formulation to promote a mellow, stress-relieving experience for up to 8 – 12 hours.
