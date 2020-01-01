 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Indica Kush Disposable Vape - 0.3g

Indica Kush Disposable Vape - 0.3g

by Wana Brands

A true indica experience, our Kush flavor is a crafted representation of iconic California strains like OG Kush and SFV OG. Hints of earth, pine and lemon add to the enjoyment of the smooth exhale from this vape. A relaxing and stress relieving experience, Kush is a great choice if you are in the mood for a calm, mellow time. Wana Disposable Vapes are made with state-of-the-art hardware, crafted with all natural ingredients, and enhanced with our proprietary blend of organic botanically derived terpenes for a smooth, delicious and potent experience.

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!