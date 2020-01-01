Sativa Diesel Disposable Vape - 0.3g
by Wana BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our Diesel flavor profile is modeled on classic Diesel favorites such as Sour Diesel and Super Silver Diesel. Uplifting and motivating, this pungent, yet sweet and sour sativa will leave you happy and energized. Wana Disposable Vapes are made with state-of-the-art hardware, crafted with all natural ingredients, and enhanced with our proprietary blend of organic botanically derived terpenes for a smooth, delicious and potent experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.