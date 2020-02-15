PatMcRotch13
on February 15th, 2020
Taste was eh it's no lemon strain live resin and didn't give me the energetic feel. It had a nice feel for about 5-10 mins but then you start to get hazy and hit it again and then the day is kinda gone.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Diesel flavor profile is modeled on classic Diesel favorites such as Sour Diesel and Super Silver Diesel. Uplifting and motivating, this pungent, yet sweet and sour sativa will leave you happy and energized. Wana Disposable Vapes are made with state-of-the-art hardware, crafted with all natural ingredients, and enhanced with our proprietary blend of organic botanically derived terpenes for a smooth, delicious and potent experience.
