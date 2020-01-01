Watermelon Indica Drops - 100mg
by Wana BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Succulently sweet notes paired with an irresistibly refreshing profile makes our distinct Watermelon Drops delicious. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, these lozenges are infused during the cooking process with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which can evoke feelings of relaxation and calmness. Vegan & Gluten Free
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.