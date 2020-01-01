 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Wana Sour Chews - Blood Orange - Sativa (High Dose)

Wana Sour Chews - Blood Orange - Sativa (High Dose)

by Wana Brands

Cannabinoids

THC
30.0mg
CBD
0.0mg
$55.00
About this product

Consistent. Potent. Wana’s Blood Orange Sour Chews are infused with sativa terpene-enhanced distillate, which has the potential to uplift and motivate you. Handcrafted with all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free ingredients

About this brand

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!