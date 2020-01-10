 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Blueberry Indica Sour Gummies - 100mg (10 Pack)

Blueberry Indica Sour Gummies - 100mg (10 Pack)

by Wana Brands

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Wana Brands Edibles Candy Blueberry Indica Sour Gummies - 100mg (10 Pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A mellow tartness blends with a touch of sweetness to create these Wana Blueberry Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which can evoke feelings of relaxation and calmness. Vegan & Gluten Free

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

malliebean

These taste amazing and are good for treating insomnia ptsd and anxiety. Highly recommend to anyone who’s looking for a great nights sleep!

EmCurran

Definitely something you want to end your night with! After an hour of consuming I felt really relaxed and peaceful. Went to bed a few hours later and had some of the best sleep I've had in a while! Woke up feeling rejuvenated.

About this brand

Wana Brands Logo
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!