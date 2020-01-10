malliebean
on January 10th, 2020
These taste amazing and are good for treating insomnia ptsd and anxiety. Highly recommend to anyone who’s looking for a great nights sleep!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A mellow tartness blends with a touch of sweetness to create these Wana Blueberry Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which can evoke feelings of relaxation and calmness. Vegan & Gluten Free
on January 2nd, 2020
Definitely something you want to end your night with! After an hour of consuming I felt really relaxed and peaceful. Went to bed a few hours later and had some of the best sleep I've had in a while! Woke up feeling rejuvenated.