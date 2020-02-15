PatMcRotch13
on February 15th, 2020
One of my favorite gummies, these are a must try for anyone.
Hints of distinct acidity and unique sweetness inspired by this rare Asian fruit is what defines our Wana Exotic Yuzu Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate creating a 1:2 ratio. With many of the same effects as a 1:1, this 1:2 ratio has added potential to calm stress and promote a better night’s sleep.
on July 15th, 2019
Love all of Wana's gummies, esp this one. They've always been consistent, tasty, effective. This one is nice because there is still 100 mg of THC in the pack, but just supplemented with 200mg of the CBD rather than replaced.
We appreciate your review Floatingfrog! We are happy to hear you enjoy all our Sour Gummies.