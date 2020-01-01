 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Mango Sour Gummies - 200mg (10 Pack)

CBD Mango Sour Gummies - 200mg (10 Pack)

by Wana Brands

Write a review
Wana Brands Edibles Candy CBD Mango Sour Gummies - 200mg (10 Pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Notes of refreshing sweetness elevated with bursts of tangy citrus come together in our tropical-inspired Mango Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with CBD terpene-enhanced distillate. The CBD-only formulation offers maximum relief with no psychoactive effects. Vegan & Gluten Free

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wana Brands Logo
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!