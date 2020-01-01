1:10 THC:CBD Strawberry Sour Gummies - 100mg (10 Pack)
by Wana Brands
Juicy fruity flavor throughout is the distinct characteristic that makes up our Strawberry Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate to create a 1:10 THC/CBD ratio. The high CBD and low THC ratio tends to offer a more serene experience and very little to no psychoactive effects. Vegan & Gluten Free
