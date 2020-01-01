Watermelon Sativa Sour Gummies - 50mg (5 Pack)
About this product
Succulently sweet notes paired with an irresistibly refreshing profile is what drives the flavor of our distinct Watermelon Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with sativa terpene-enhanced distillate, which has been known to cause a more uplifting and motivating effect.
