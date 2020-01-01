1:1 Black Cherry Tarts - 100mg (10 Pack)
by Wana BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A definitive tanginess balanced by a smooth sweetness round out the flavor profile of Wana Black Cherry Tarts. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, these chewable, pressed tarts are infused with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate. This popular 1:1 ratio offers psychoactive effects while promoting relaxation and tranquility.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.