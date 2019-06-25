 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mixed Berry Indica Tarts - 100mg (20 Pack)

by Wana Brands

About this product

A vibrant and juicy blend with a touch of citrusy flavor defines the bold notes in Wana Mixed Berry Tarts. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, these chewable, pressed tarts are infused with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which often results in a mellow, stress-relieving effect.

1 customer review

Lisakaye81179

I tried the Wana chews, watermelon, and while they tasted great I did not get any relief from them. These will be something I won’t purchase again.

from Wana Brandson August 19th, 2019

We value your feedback Lisakay81179, but unfortunately, this review was placed under the wrong product. When it comes to edibles, those with higher tolerances or who smoke/consume cannabis on a daily or regular basis may need to take a higher dosage product. Also, individual metabolism can also impact how edibles are felt. If you eat our edibles on an empty stomach, you are more likely to feel less of an effect than with a full stomach.

About this brand

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!