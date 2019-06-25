Lisakaye81179
on June 25th, 2019
I tried the Wana chews, watermelon, and while they tasted great I did not get any relief from them. These will be something I won’t purchase again.
from Wana Brandson August 19th, 2019
We value your feedback Lisakay81179, but unfortunately, this review was placed under the wrong product. When it comes to edibles, those with higher tolerances or who smoke/consume cannabis on a daily or regular basis may need to take a higher dosage product. Also, individual metabolism can also impact how edibles are felt. If you eat our edibles on an empty stomach, you are more likely to feel less of an effect than with a full stomach.