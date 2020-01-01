Apollo 13 (UGD Grown)
About this product
(85% Sativa / 15% Indica) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. Crossed with P75 and Genius. A sativa dominant strain, Apollo 13 is perfect for daytime use and is known for its sensational high. The buds are mostly green and are covered with orange hairs and crystals. The aroma is unique and pungent, described as peppery and earthy with a punch of both sour fruit and citrus, while the taste takes on the herbal notes of tea with a skunky aftertaste. This strain will leave your head in the clouds as its effects are cerebral, energizing, and does not numb your creativity, increasing focus. Suggested for alleviating depression and relieving stress, it also provides mild pain control and helps to stimulate appetite.
About this strain
Apollo 13
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Apollo 13 consistently receives quite a bit of praise that has come to be expected with strains created by breeders Brothers Grimm. A cross between two of their other successful strains, P75 and Genius (a Jack Herer phenotype), this strain has a decorated lineage. Apollo 13 has the distinction of being especially rare as it is said that only 500 seeds came from the original stock and the few cuttings are the stuff of legend. This plant is less finicky than most and is often recommended for new grower. It also flowers very quickly at 7-8 weeks, producing large sticky buds. Apollo 13’s aroma is unique and very pungent. Its scent has been described as peppery and earthy with a punch of both sour fruit and citrus, while the taste takes on the herbal notes of tea with a skunky aftertaste. As its name suggests, this strain will have your head in the clouds as its effects are cerebral and energizing. While the more popular version of this hybrid is the sativa-dominant plant, be aware that an indica-dominant version is also out there.