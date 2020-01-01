 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Atomic Northern Lights (UGD Premium)

by Urban Greenhouse

Urban Greenhouse Cannabis Flower Atomic Northern Lights (UGD Premium)

About this product

Atomic Northern is often used for conditions such as anxiety disorders, chronic aches and pains, along with ADHD, bipolar disorder and hypertension.

About this strain

Atomic Northern Lights

Atomic Northern Lights

Atomic Northern Lights has a history of world travel. In the 1980s, Afghani indica seeds were brought to the U.S. and bred with Thai Haze. The result was known as Northern Lights, a three-time Cannabis Cup winner during its stay in Holland, where it was developed and stabilized by Sensi. Northern Lights then went to Canada and Dr. Atomic Seeds recrossed it with its own distant relatives. The result was an indica-dominant strain with fast flowering times (approximately 8 weeks), short stocky plants, and a mind/body sensation with an uplifting effect. Atomic Northern Lights' scent has been described as pungent and the strain has a sweet flavor.

About this brand

Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming! Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!