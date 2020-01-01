Atomic Northern Lights (UGD Premium)
(65% Indica / 35% Sativa) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. Atomic Northern has a history of world travel. In the 1980s, Afghani indica seeds were brought to the U.S. and bred with Thai Haze. The result was known as Northern Lights, a three-time Cannabis Cup winner during its stay in Holland, where it was developed and stabilized by Sensi. Northern Lights then went to Canada and Dr. Atomic Seeds recrossed it with its own distant relatives. The result was an indica-dominant strain with fast flowering times (approximately 8 weeks), short stocky plants, and a mind/body sensation with an uplifting effect. Atomic Northern is often used for conditions such as anxiety disorders, chronic aches and pains, along with ADHD, bipolar disorder and hypertension.
