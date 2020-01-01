Florida Lemons Ultra Premium Crumble
About this product
A special phenotype of the Florida OG hybrid expressed very intense lemon aromas, which was coined as Florida Lemons. This indica-dominant strain comprises both Kush and Skunk genetics, making it a relaxing and soothing strain, while the essence of Skunk enhances cerebral sensations. This strain is recommended for all cannabis enthusiasts that are in love with lemon aromas and flavors.
