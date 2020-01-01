Golden Ticket Crumble
*Golden Ticket* - Hybrid (50% Sativa / 50% Indica) Golden Goat x Face Off OG. Golden Ticket cannabis strain is a balanced hybrid created at Archive Seeds Bank. She boasts an aroma mix of lemons, limes and sour skunk. Golden Ticket plants take about 70 days to be ready for harvest. Afterwards they reward growers with above moderate yields. Golden Ticket marijuana is good for evening and daytime recreational and medical use.
About this strain
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Golden Ticket from Archive Seeds Bank is a 50/50 hybrid strain that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.