About this product
(70% Sativa / 30% Indica) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. A perennial favorite, Green Crack is a sativa-dominant hybrid that was bred by inbreeding Skunk #1. Green Crack got its name from Snoop Dogg, though it's also known as Green Cush or simply Cush among smokers who prefer not to reference cocaine. The high is decidedly cerebral, with a big mood boost and a jolt of energy. This strain spurs creativity and helps patients get things done. It's most effective in treating anxiety and depression, along with ADHD, PTSD, and migraines. Green Crack has a sweet flavor with tropical and citrus notes. The buds are dense and tight. Dry mouth occurs frequently, while dry eyes, dizziness, and paranoia, happen less often. It's most common in the Pacific Northwester, California, Arizona, and Colorado. But it can be found almost anywhere else with relative ease. It's one of the most popular strains on the black market for this reason.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.