Green Crack

by Urban Greenhouse

About this product

(70% Sativa / 30% Indica) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. A perennial favorite, Green Crack is a sativa-dominant hybrid that was bred by inbreeding Skunk #1. Green Crack got its name from Snoop Dogg, though it's also known as Green Cush or simply Cush among smokers who prefer not to reference cocaine. The high is decidedly cerebral, with a big mood boost and a jolt of energy. This strain spurs creativity and helps patients get things done. It's most effective in treating anxiety and depression, along with ADHD, PTSD, and migraines. Green Crack has a sweet flavor with tropical and citrus notes. The buds are dense and tight. Dry mouth occurs frequently, while dry eyes, dizziness, and paranoia, happen less often. It's most common in the Pacific Northwester, California, Arizona, and Colorado. But it can be found almost anywhere else with relative ease. It's one of the most popular strains on the black market for this reason.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming! Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!