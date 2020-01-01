LA Chocolate Terp Sauce
(60% Indica / 40% Sativa) A potent cross between LA Confidential x Chocolope. LA Chocolate has fluffy medium size leafy golden hued nugs with rich orange undertones and loose, dense milky white trichomes. These nugs are splattered with long fiery orange hairs. LA Chocolate is known for its sweet lemony vanilla aroma and a taste or a sweet lemon vanilla cake with a hint of melon. Users describe the LA Chocolate high as an immediate onset of a cerebral head high that is intense before mellowing out to a relaxed body high that leaves you feeling utterly relaxed and at ease. This body high has a mild buzzing effect that spreads warmth throughout your body. Due to these potent effects, LA Chocolate is an ideal strain for patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to illness or injury, and tension headaches and migraines.
LA Chocolate, bred by DNA Genetics, is a 60/40 indica-dominant strain parented by their cherished LA Confidential indica and Chocolope sativa. This power-couple collectively passes on the best of their qualities: thick resin production, heavy yields, and a sweet, earthy aroma of chocolate and coffee. Its soothing physical effects sink through the body, keeping you relaxed while kindling the appetite.