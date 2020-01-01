Lemon Sugar Kush (UGD Premium)
About this product
(70% Indica / 30% Sativa) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. Featuring the highly sought-after Lemon Larry OG mom, this Double OG variety is a favorite. The addition of our Double OG Sour sparked vigorous growth rates, impressive resin production, and astringent lemony terpenes in a plant that is easier to grow and significantly more potent than its predecessors. These massive plants produce long, full, and incredibly dense flowers with great internode spacing and a beautiful lime green color that carries a serious bag appeal. We’re confident that even the most seasoned growers will be impressed, as this high-yielding and high-potency strain is truly one of our best.
