Lemon Sugar Kush Ultra Premium Crumble
by Urban GreenhouseWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
(70% Indica / 30% Sativa) Featuring the highly sought-after Lemon Larry OG mom, this Double OG variety is a favorite. The addition of our Double OG Sour sparked vigorous growth rates, impressive resin production, and astringent lemony terpenes in a plant that is easier to grow and significantly more potent than its predecessors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.