 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Maui Waui (UGD Grown)

Maui Waui (UGD Grown)

by Urban Greenhouse

Write a review
Urban Greenhouse Cannabis Flower Maui Waui (UGD Grown)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

(80% Sativa / 20% Indica) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. Maui Waui is a sativa dominant strain, which is mostly found and grown in the Hawaiian Islands. The buds of the strain are covered by wonderful crystals which make it look quite tempting for patients and cannabis users. As for the smell, you will note a hint of pine along with citrus and lavender. Furthermore, the strain tastes like fresh hash. The strain offers a high-end euphoria along with pineapple flavors that allow your mind to drift away to creative spaces. Its affects are all you will ever need to get outside and remain active throughout the day which is why it is an excellent day and morning smoke. The high is quite different, as it will leave your body buzzing and in an excellent mood. Moreover, you will also note an increase in focus and concentration without feeling strange or uncomfortable which is the case with other cannabis strains. That being said, the Maui Wowie is also quite effective against various medical conditions including stress, chronic pain and depression. Keeping this in mind, there is no doubt that the strain will leave you feeling relaxed and energized regardless of how horrible your day may have been already.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Urban Greenhouse Logo
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming! Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!