Mimosa (UGD Premium)
About this product
(60% Sativa / 30% Indica) Mimosa, a cross between Clementine and Purple Punch, is something of a starlet with her luscious trichome stalks and intoxicating scent that wafts like a siren's call to the nostrils. Her juicy, fruit punch-like aroma and cerebrally stimulating effects make her an ideal strain for beginners looking to reap the therapeutic benefits of cannabis without the archetypal lethargy (known to accompany heavy "indica"-dominant strains).
About this strain
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.