Purple Tara Live Resin
About this product
(70% Indica / 30% Sativa) A Bubba Kush x Bluemoonshine x Afgooey x Blockhead indica dominant hybrid. Has a sweet and creamy blueberry flavor with an aroma of nutty blueberries and butter to match. Purple Tara is a hard to find indica that brings on a powerful high. Your body will fall deeper and deeper into a heavy stone. You’ll feel couch-locked and immovable, but not sleepy or sedated. Recommended for conditions such as chronic pain, spinal cord injuries, neuropathy, and inflammation.
