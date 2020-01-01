Rug Burn OG (UGD Grown)
About this product
(60% Indica / 40% Sativa) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. This strain is an indica dominant hybrid of Ghost OG and Rare Dankness #1. It has a sour fuel like pungent aroma that packs a punch. The strain seems to be fantastic to aid with sleeping. It has also been reported to be good for appetite stimulation, pain relief, and nausea associated with chemotherapy. Users describe the Rugburn OG high as a strong body buzz that's almost narcotic if it wasn't for an accompanying significant cerebral head high. Users describe feeling euphoric and uplifted, yet relaxed with a moderate feeling of couch lock that still leaves you functional. Often times this couch locked feeling will be accompanied by an intense onset of the munchies. Due to these intensely potent effects, Rugburn OG is an ideal treatment for patients suffering from conditions such as anxiety disorders, depression, nausea, and appetite loss. This strain has a grapefruit aroma with hints of pine and diesel and a taste of sour citrus diesel.
About this strain
Rug Burn OG
Rug Burn OG took 3rd place for hybrids at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. By crossing Ghost OG with Rare Dankness #1, Rare Dankness Seeds has created a pungent flavor mix of sour citrus and hints of diesel that sting the senses. Though listed as an indica-leaning hybrid, Rug Burn provides an uplifting effect that helped it make its way onto High Times’ list of “Earth’s Strongest Strains 2014.”