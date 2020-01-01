Sage N Sour Ultra Premium Shatter
About this product
(75% Sativa / 25% Indica) Sage N Sour is a sativa dominant hybrid strain. A potent cross between the hugely popular Sour Diesel X SAGE hybrid. Sage n Sour has a sweet herby sage taste with a hint of sour earth upon exhale and an aroma of sour herby sage. Users describe the Sage n Sour high as a fast euphoric clear headed sativa head high thats perfect for a wake and bake! You’ll feel activated and social with feelings of creativity and motivation. This is accompanied by a slowly creeping, smooth, and mild body buzz that is relaxing and not sedative. Due to these potent sativa and indica effects, Sage n Sour is an ideal strain for patients suffering from conditions such as nausea or appetite loss, migraines or tension headaches, and chronic anxiety or stress.
About this strain
Sage N Sour
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.