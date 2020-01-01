 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sage N Sour Ultra Premium Shatter

Sage N Sour Ultra Premium Shatter

by Urban Greenhouse

Write a review
Urban Greenhouse Concentrates Solvent Sage N Sour Ultra Premium Shatter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

(75% Sativa / 25% Indica) Sage N Sour is a sativa dominant hybrid strain. A potent cross between the hugely popular Sour Diesel X SAGE hybrid. Sage n Sour has a sweet herby sage taste with a hint of sour earth upon exhale and an aroma of sour herby sage. Users describe the Sage n Sour high as a fast euphoric clear headed sativa head high thats perfect for a wake and bake! You’ll feel activated and social with feelings of creativity and motivation. This is accompanied by a slowly creeping, smooth, and mild body buzz that is relaxing and not sedative. Due to these potent sativa and indica effects, Sage n Sour is an ideal strain for patients suffering from conditions such as nausea or appetite loss, migraines or tension headaches, and chronic anxiety or stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sage N Sour

Sage N Sour
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.

About this brand

Urban Greenhouse Logo
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming! Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!