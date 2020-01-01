Strawberry Fire (UGD Premium)
About this product
White Fire OG (WiFi OG) x Strawberry Alien Kush. Indica Dominant
About this strain
Fire Alien Strawberry
Fire Alien Strawberry by OG Raskal Genetics is an extremely resinous flower. Created by crossing Kyle Kushman’s Strawberry Cough and Fire Alien Kush, Fire Alien Strawberry burst upward and outward with dense lateral growth catering to screen of green (SCROG) growers. The colas are hard and hairy, smelling of sweet fuel and herbs. Its strawberry-like terpenes are more apparent upon combustion and the effects are heady with a slight sativa-dominant bent.