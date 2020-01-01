Blackberry and Sky Master
by Washington Bud CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We grade our flower and choose from the nicest of the plump dense buds for our packaging. When you grind them up you will experience the release of fresh terpenes that tickle your nose. Our pouch style packages allow you to easily reach in and grab that beautiful nug you desire. Re-sealable to keep in freshness and aromas. Take the time to smell the flowers!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.