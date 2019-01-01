 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pink Champagne Shake

by Washington Bud Company

Pink Champagne Shake

Pink Champagne Shake by Washington Bud Company

About this strain

Pink Champagne

Pink Champagne

Pink Champagne goes by many names, including Wow Kush, Raspberry Kush, Phantom ( or Ken's Phantom). Bred in the Bay area by Ken Estes, who crossed Ken's Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, this sedative beauty is not to be confused with Phantom Cookies. The buzz lands behind the eyes and emanates outwards, making this a suitable strain for patients suffering from migraines and physical discomfort. With notes of grape and berry, this strain imbues smokers with weighted eyes and a "couch lock" effect, making it a pre-sleep ripper useful for insomnia.  

We are propelled by the vision of prospering as a multi-generational company while establishing a legacy in the future of the cannabis industry. We accomplish this by creating quality cannabis products that are requested by name: Washington Bud Company WA Bud Co began providing quality cannabis in 2012 for patients of safe access points. We are honored to now bring our exquisite strains to the 21 + cannabis consumer. Our fans appreciate that we grow for taste and effect; if we enjoy the aromatic flavors and happy experiences, we believe you will, too! Our Philosophy Please know your health and enjoyment are important to us. We are boutique batch growers of artisan strains and our genetics have withstood the test of time as terpene rich and naturally resistant. We grow in soil with locally, custom made, organic quality nutrients; we rely only upon environmental controls and biological solutions for pest and mold management. We fully flush and hand trim to bring you a most flavorful experience of crystally clean cannabis to safely enjoy.