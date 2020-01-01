Pure Kush Minigar 7g
About this product
Pure Kush Minigar 7g by Washington Bud Company
About this strain
Pure Kush
Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.