Sprky33
on December 20th, 2019
This we've looked really good, and I was curious to try something from this company so I bought it. I figured it would have some kind of a Piney scent which was really what I was after but it straight smelled like BC bud! Made me laugh a little bit. So I've been smoking on it all night and I'm absolutely astonished that this might be the best weed i've smoked all year long. It's the first Bud that I've bought in a long time that I did not want to put anything on it i.e. hash or oil.. Once you kind of work it around it has a great fresh smell to it. I research the company a little more and there is small shop that focuses on it's strains and I can't wait to something else cuz I'll bet it's bomb.com