Sky Master

by Washington Bud Company

About this product

Sativa dominant, sticky big nugs on elegant plants. This strain came from a long time PNW horticulturist. It’s a unique phenotype of proprietary parentage with the typical lanky features of a sativa for uplifting, creatively happy effects. 24.9mg terpenes – α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, β-Farnesene; Soft green-gold with orange pistils. Available in 1g - 28g pouches, pre-rolls, Cannagars and Colas in Glass

1 customer review

5.01

Cortezthekiller

My #1 go-to strain for feeling stoked about life! In the month prior to trying this, I tried approximately 50 different strains of cannabis, none of which made me feel as good on a consistent basis. Appearance: gorgeous, slender drab green buds with long light brown and white hairs. A light dusting of sparkling trichomes. Aroma: sweet and tangy, like it says on the bag. Terpenes include- pinene, myrcene, farnesene, and caryophyllene. Smell is fairly mild and pleasant, pine, floral, and herbal. Taste follows aroma, mild and delicious. Puts on a nice head buzz for about an hour, hour and a half then eases into relaxed and happy. Good for any activity from creating to watching movies. Just a few notes from my notes: Total THC content = 21.58%. THC-A = 22.9%. Total cannabinoids = 24.4%. Says sativa but is known as a sativa-dominant hybrid at 70/30. Harvested: 05/13/19

About this strain

Sky Master

Sky Master

Sky Master by Washington Bud Company is a strain born and bred in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. The sativa-dominant offspring of Blue Dream and Master Kush, Sky Master inherits their tried-and-true effects which give consumers a pleasurable jolt of uplifting cerebral energy that translates to warm, functional relaxation. Thanks to its uplifting buzz, this floral, pine-scented strain lends well to achy and active cannabis consumers on the go. 

About this brand

We are propelled by the vision of prospering as a multi-generational company while establishing a legacy in the future of the cannabis industry. We accomplish this by creating quality cannabis products that are requested by name: Washington Bud Company WA Bud Co began providing clean cannabis in 2012 for patients of safe access points. We are honored to now bring our exquisite strains to the 21 + cannabis consumer. Our fans appreciate that we grow for taste and effect; if we enjoy the aromatic flavors and happy experiences, we believe you will, too! Please know your health and enjoyment are important to us. Washington Bud Company is proud to be the 1st flower company to TEST for PESTICIDES and HEAVY METALS. We continue to test every harvest for the full panel of contaminants and proudly share that information with every store we service. Whether one smokes for purpose or pleasure, we believe EVERYONE'S HEALTH MATTERS! We are boutique batch growers of artisan strains and our genetics have withstood the test of time as terpene-rich and naturally resistant to harmful bugs and molds. We grow in soil with locally, custom made, organic quality nutrients; we rely only upon environmental controls and biological solutions for pest and mold management. We fully flush and hand trim to bring you a most flavorful experience of crystally clean cannabis to safely enjoy. We also proudly display our harvest dates on each package because FRESH CANNABIS is better tasting cannabis! Our Slogan Is BE HAPPY! The team at WA Bud Co strives for our fans to be happy with the flavorful terpene profiles; be happy with the potent effects; be happy with the variety and the value of our sugar-laden flowers. BE HAPPY! Everyday knowing we have turned a page of history together. Tag your BE HAPPY! photos #washingtonbudco #behappy and good things will surely happen! Thank you, we appreciate all our fans.