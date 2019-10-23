Cortezthekiller
on October 23rd, 2019
My #1 go-to strain for feeling stoked about life! In the month prior to trying this, I tried approximately 50 different strains of cannabis, none of which made me feel as good on a consistent basis. Appearance: gorgeous, slender drab green buds with long light brown and white hairs. A light dusting of sparkling trichomes. Aroma: sweet and tangy, like it says on the bag. Terpenes include- pinene, myrcene, farnesene, and caryophyllene. Smell is fairly mild and pleasant, pine, floral, and herbal. Taste follows aroma, mild and delicious. Puts on a nice head buzz for about an hour, hour and a half then eases into relaxed and happy. Good for any activity from creating to watching movies. Just a few notes from my notes: Total THC content = 21.58%. THC-A = 22.9%. Total cannabinoids = 24.4%. Says sativa but is known as a sativa-dominant hybrid at 70/30. Harvested: 05/13/19