Sky Master Pre-Rolls 1.2g 3-pack
by Washington Bud Company
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sativa dominant, sticky big nugs on elegant plants. This strain came from a long time PNW horticulturist. It’s a unique phenotype of proprietary parentage with the typical lanky features of a sativa for uplifting, creatively happy effects. 24.9mg terpenes – α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, β-Farnesene; Soft green-gold with orange pistils. 3 sleek .4g joints in 109mm cones made of unbleached, ultra thin natural rice paper with a 40 mm filter. Our method of preparing the flowers and filling the cones gives the toke a smooth draw full of flavor.
About this strain
Sky Master
Sky Master by Washington Bud Company is a strain born and bred in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. The sativa-dominant offspring of Blue Dream and Master Kush, Sky Master inherits their tried-and-true effects which give consumers a pleasurable jolt of uplifting cerebral energy that translates to warm, functional relaxation. Thanks to its uplifting buzz, this floral, pine-scented strain lends well to achy and active cannabis consumers on the go.