About this product

This taffy packs sweet bursts of cherry that are smoothe on the palate and a powerful tool for the mind and body. Whether you’re riding the waves or the snow, build up your resilience with this proprietary blend of caffeine, l-theanine and Teacrine®. Boost your energy and focus —without the crash. Made with full spectrum hemp extract, including 50mg CBD and trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%).