Airis Viva Dry Herb Vaporizer
About this product
Take dry herb baking to a new level with the Airistech Herbva Viva, now upgraded with a stronger mouthpiece and larger capacity. This trendy portable dry herb pen is one of the best values on the market today. With temperature control ranging from 300° F to 435° F, the Airis Viva can help you reach the perfect temperature to bake your favorite herbal blends. The ceramic chamber can hold a half-gram of herbs and can reach your set temperature within 60 seconds. And when your session is over, the built-in memory function will remember your favorite baking temperature for later use. * 2200mAh battery. * OLED digital display for temperature and baking stage. * Adjustable Temperature from 300° F to 435° F. * Ceramic heating chamber holds up to .5g of dried herbs.
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
