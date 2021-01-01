Atlas Mini Rig
by Waterbeds 'n' StuffWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This compact, "double ball" shape doesn’t just look smooth. With the Atlas by MJ Arsenal, its form follows the function. That ball, while eye-catching, will be hard at work keeping water where it should be - in close contact with those hot vapors and definitely not in your mouth. Utilizing a 360-degree connected, low-lying, honeycomb style percolator you can expect the best function in the smallest of packages. With Atlas' compact shape, gorgeous lines, and spill-resistant design, you might just want to take it out and show it off.
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.