Dopezilla 7" Lil Zilla Beaker Bong Milky Pink

by Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

For a clean, simple, and compact bong that can deliver strong, pure hits, trust in the Dopezilla Lil Zilla to deliver. Built on a beaker base for maximum water volume, the Dopezilla 7" Lil Zilla Ice Bong offers minimal percolation using only the diffusing downstem for the purest tastes, and the ice pinch on its neck allows every draw to be chilled with ice. Being only 7" tall, the Lil Zilla is one of the smallest pieces in the Dopezilla Glass collection, offering great hits in a compact design. Enjoy the Lil Zilla in familiar Dopezilla colors like Milky Pink to make your collection complete. The color is reflected in the mouthpiece and the included dry herb bowl. Every Lil Zilla comes with a 3" Diffusing Downstem & a matching 14mm Dry Herb Bowl, and is packaged in a collectible gift box. * 7" Tall * Beaker Base * Accent Colors * Includes 3" Downstem & Bowl

We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 45 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America. Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs. We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions. Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices. We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products. Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

