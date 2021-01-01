 Loading…

Dopezilla 8" Cerberus Dab Rig Dark Blue

About this product

Don't let the name intimidate you; this hound from Hell is easy to tame. With a single honeycomb perc and loads of space to hold ice, the Dopezilla Cerberus 8" Rig is primed to deliver the best flavor from your dabs and waxes! Built on a 4.25" wide base for great support, this short rig offers little between you and your dabs which, some would argue, is the way it should be. This 8" version of the Cerberus includes a quartz banger, and the 90° downstem brings smoke straight into the water chamber at the bottom, where it will be pulled through the honeycomb perc. The Bullet Hole Ice Catcher works as a splash guard to keep the water contained while smoke rises through, and affords about 3" of space for ice to cool your dab vapor. * 8" Tall * 14mm Female Joint * Single Honeycomb Perc * Bullet Hole Ice Catch * Includes Quartz Banger

About this brand

We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 45 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America. Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs. We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions. Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices. We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products. Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

