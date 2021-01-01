 Loading…

Dopezilla 8" Chimera Bong Black

by Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A new addition to the lineup of Dopezilla's mythical-themed water pipes, the Chimera joins the ranks of the Cerberus and Cyclops to offer you clean hits through a clean piece. Dopezilla's Chimera is handcrafted from borosilicate glass with colored accents and logo. This is a very basic bong offering little in the way of percolation so nothing gets between you and the flavor of your favorite herbs. The diffusing downstem is the only percolation this pipe offers; the only other feature it boasts is a bullet-hole ice pinch, a thick ring of glass at the top of its beaker base which can hold about 3.5" of ice to help cool your flavorful smoke. This ice bong is easy to clean and maintain and comes ready to smoke right out of its cool gift box, including both a diffusing downstem and a dry herb bowl colored to match the pipe's accents. So if you are on the lookout for a solid and unique beaker ice bong to add to your glass collection, you have found your perfect match! * 8.5" Tall * Beaker Base * Bullet-Hole Ice Pinch * Colored Accents

About this brand

We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 45 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America. Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs. We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions. Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices. We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products. Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

