Pipe Shaped Vape Battery

by Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Relive the "old days" with this unique Pipe-Shaped Vape Pen Battery! This vape that looks like an old school pipe boasts a 900mAh battery, and looks like expertly milled cherry wood with a glossy finish. What sets this kit apart from others? The battery is shaped like a round, wood carved pipe! The battery is 1.75" tall and can be comfortably held in your hand. When you're ready to set it down, the flat bottom on this pipe battery makes it easy to keep resting upright. When you're ready to put it to work, take your favorite 510-threaded vape cartridge and screw it right into the stem of the pipe thanks to the familiar and industry standard 510 threading. Once you have the tank on, just press the button to heat the cartridge and enjoy; alternatively, press the button twice to engage preheating to enjoy your juices any time. Variable Voltage Battery This vape battery is chock-full of surprises and functions. To start with, it's shaped like a pipe! How cool is that? At the mouth of the pipe, instead of packing it there's a button. This button activates the various functions on the pipe: 5 quick clicks will turn the device on or off 3 clicks will cycle the voltage between three settings: 3.3 V illuminated in green, 3.5 V in blue, and 3.8 V in red. 2 clicks will activate a 15 second preheat function, getting your e-juices up to a steady temperature to enjoy. Cartridge Not Included Unfortunately, this pipe vape does not come with a vape tank of any sort. However, since it sports standard 510 threading, it can fit most 510 threaded cartridges! If you have one to spare, just screw it in and enjoy. If you need one, don't worry! We carry a large selection of vape cartridges awaiting your favorite vape juice. Browse our shop to find everything you need to enjoy your new vape!

We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 45 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America. Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs. We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions. Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices. We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products. Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

