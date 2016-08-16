Tmactheman on August 16th, 2016

Wow, My whole life I have been using soaker hoses and hand watering. The Waterhoop water sprinkler for my garden works the best because I can work and do other things in my garden while I place the Waterhoop exactly where I need to water. Whether it's on a raised growing barrel or a 'one off' on the side, it's easy to move and adjust water flow pressure right from the unit. My old Soaker hose usually gets mud and dirt in the holes and then hardens, and rots out in a short period of time. The Waterhoop has 'slits' all the way down each arm, so I can see exactly how much water I am putting down. I like the fact I can put it on a "drip" as well! I actually ran over the Waterhoop with my car by accident and this thing is extremely sturdy and top quality, and I believe will last for years. Thanks for sharing Leafly!