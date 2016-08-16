E1 Air Filtration Unit (Mobile)
by Element Grow
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Waterhoop™ attaches to any standard garden or lawn care hose and is extremely well-built and suitable for both residential and commercial use. The Waterhoop™ sprinkler can water your garden, shrubs, bushes, flowers, vegetables new trees, old trees, small trees, large trees. Great for any lawn and garden lover or tree hugger. Once you hook the Waterhoop™ Tree Sprinkler up and turn the faucet on, you can easily turn the water flow from off to water trickle to water fountain flow right from the Water King adjustment value. The Waterhoop™ can get full root coverage in approx. 3 minutes and is super fast because you control the water flow and size of root coverage with one sitting.
on August 16th, 2016
Wow, My whole life I have been using soaker hoses and hand watering. The Waterhoop water sprinkler for my garden works the best because I can work and do other things in my garden while I place the Waterhoop exactly where I need to water. Whether it's on a raised growing barrel or a 'one off' on the side, it's easy to move and adjust water flow pressure right from the unit. My old Soaker hose usually gets mud and dirt in the holes and then hardens, and rots out in a short period of time. The Waterhoop has 'slits' all the way down each arm, so I can see exactly how much water I am putting down. I like the fact I can put it on a "drip" as well! I actually ran over the Waterhoop with my car by accident and this thing is extremely sturdy and top quality, and I believe will last for years. Thanks for sharing Leafly!