Cherry Cheesecake is a cross of Kimbo Kush and Cherry Pie, popularized by growers Gold Seal of San Francisco. This indica-dominant strain is just one of many cultivars that uses Cherry Pie genetics and aspects of its name. Parent Cherry Pie is a legendary cross of GDP and Durban Poison; lots of breeders have worked it, resulting in dozens of names. For example, Thug Pug Genetics has a Cherry Pie Breath, while Kimbo Kush comes from breeders Exotic Genetix and mixes Black Berry Kush (Bubba Kush x Blackberry) and Starfighter F2 (Lemon Alien Dawg x Tahoe Alien). Basically, lots of OGs, Chems, and sweet berries mixing together into an awesome smell and high amounts of THC. It’s an indoor growing favorite. Watch out: There are other strains with cherry, cheese, or cake in the name—they’re popular terms. Most notably, there's two Black Cherry Cheesecakes: one strain from Oregon’s Scapegoat Genetics (GSC x Blue Power) and another legendary Black Cherry Cheesecake that crosses TGA Genetics’ Black Cherry Soda, Super Silver Haze, and Cheese. Scapegoat is still actively working their Black Cherry Cheesecake, to popular effect.