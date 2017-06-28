WeedBunny is the oldest i502 extraction company in the state of Washington. This tier 1 company's founder was born and raised here in the Seattle area. As a company we strive to carry all of Washington's values, by providing a clean and quality product, in gratitude, to the residents who help take such great care of Washington. All WeedBunny product is extracted from in-house organically and sustainably grown flower. We brew our own compost teas on site for plant food, and use perfectly balanced water from our well for our plant beverage. You may notice that you have never seen WeedBunny flower on the market. This is because we harvest all of our top shelf flower, hand trim it, and then pack it into our extraction tubes to ensure premium quality concentrates. The flower we source for our lower tier brands, High Breed and Herb's Oil, is selected by the owner who personally visits each farm and tests all product before purchasing. We have two different products for concentrates, BHO and Distillate. We make Butane Honey Oil (BHO) in a closed loop system using the highest purity natural butane on the market. The other process we run at WeedBunny is cannabinoid distillation. This process is where we are able to make our Bunny Honey, which usually tests between 95-99% THC!